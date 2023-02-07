First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $612,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,016 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEJ. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 114,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $50.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

