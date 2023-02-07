First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $630,000 Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of WD opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.85. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.33 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.60). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $315.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,483.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $239,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,483.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,558.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,679 over the last ninety days. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

