First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $647,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,263,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 325.4% during the second quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $298.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.40 and a 200-day moving average of $280.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $248.94 and a one year high of $317.51.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.