First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $652,000 Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,486 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,983,000 after purchasing an additional 821,329 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,735,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 588,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,832,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 518,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 435.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 584,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,929 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWA stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

