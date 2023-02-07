First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $659,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 136,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 826.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 62,031 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,093,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $64.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13.

