First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $664,000 Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $3,529,687.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,206,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,745,964.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $3,529,687.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,206,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,745,964.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 195,842 shares of company stock worth $11,174,189 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.68. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $145.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

See Also

