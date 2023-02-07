First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of F5 by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 2.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 25.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of F5 by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,511.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,026,634.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,829. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FFIV opened at $146.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $217.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.26.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

