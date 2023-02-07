First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,795 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,577,000 after buying an additional 921,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 885,181 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,317.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 863,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,850,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,461,000 after buying an additional 632,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. BTIG Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 3.2 %

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:HPP opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

