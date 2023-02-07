First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

SPT opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.53.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,224.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,276,224.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,448,876.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,004. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

