First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 266,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEA opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 0.65. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $22.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

