First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWG. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 59.3% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000.

EWG stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

