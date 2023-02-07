First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 426.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,842,000 after buying an additional 2,897,179 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 389,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after buying an additional 151,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 38,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $28.05.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.