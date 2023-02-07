First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,309 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after acquiring an additional 864,487 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,073,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,270,000 after purchasing an additional 991,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,761,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,916,000 after purchasing an additional 284,947 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,375,000 after acquiring an additional 518,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35,889 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

NYSE BFAM opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $140.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

