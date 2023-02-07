First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,891 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 34.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

