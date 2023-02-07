First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2,596.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WASH. StockNews.com downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Compass Point downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Washington Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

NASDAQ WASH opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $753.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Featured Stories

