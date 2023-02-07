First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 81.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 476,547 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in ASE Technology by 27.6% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in ASE Technology by 26.0% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in ASE Technology by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Stock Down 2.5 %

ASX opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ASE Technology

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

