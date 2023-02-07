First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,499 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens raised their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.09. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $36.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,540 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $894,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,084.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $894,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,084.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,831 shares of company stock valued at $6,046,477 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

