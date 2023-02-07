First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. King Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, General Counsel Michael James Hall acquired 1,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,427.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, General Counsel Michael James Hall purchased 1,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,427.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,622.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $41,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,036. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,229 shares of company stock worth $178,975. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The company has a market cap of $707.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.93.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 36.55%. Analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.