First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,309 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,520 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 245.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21,765 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $251,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 289.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares in the company, valued at $27,325,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $41,001.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,396,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,325,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,848 shares of company stock worth $3,239,325. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $177.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Further Reading

