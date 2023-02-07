First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,244 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,244 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLVT. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 341.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clarivate by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Clarivate by 49.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Clarivate Price Performance

NYSE:CLVT opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 172.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $635.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clarivate

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,733,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

