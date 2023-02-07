First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 21,468 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 21,468 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,764,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,667,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,849,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,511,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,464,000.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WOPEY opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $26.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

