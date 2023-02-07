First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 315.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Anika Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

ANIK stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.98 million, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 0.92. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $33.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $40.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANIK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.