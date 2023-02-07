First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 59,447 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,482 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 59,447 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $119.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.00. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

