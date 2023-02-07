First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 679 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after buying an additional 599,937 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWE. Wolfe Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

WWE stock opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.18 and a 12-month high of $93.63.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.