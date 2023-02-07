First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 814 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $129.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.05 and its 200 day moving average is $103.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.