GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GATX were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in GATX in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GATX by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of GATX by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Activity at GATX

GATX Price Performance

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,168.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,964 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $114.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.05.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. GATX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

GATX Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.