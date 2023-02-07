Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 20.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROCK has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

About Gibraltar Industries

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.17.

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.