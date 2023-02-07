Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 18.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at $463,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at $308,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on Gladstone Land from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.6 %

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

Shares of LAND stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $671.45 million, a P/E ratio of -58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.0459 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.