GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Sells $28,985.44 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GoDaddy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of GDDY opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.05. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 128,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in GoDaddy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 115,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 1,047.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 28,288 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoDaddy Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

