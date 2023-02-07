Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Graham by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Graham by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares in the company, valued at $281,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total transaction of $43,996.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,859.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Graham Stock Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on GHC. TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $666.55 on Tuesday. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $525.58 and a 52-week high of $681.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $618.88 and a 200-day moving average of $599.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 22.48%.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.