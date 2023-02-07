Gratus Capital LLC Buys 19,531 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,839.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.97. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

