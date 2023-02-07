Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Shares in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 50,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cronos Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 231,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 121.8% during the third quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 12,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRON stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $924.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 235.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler purchased 81,000 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $238,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 372,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,550.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 447,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,605. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

