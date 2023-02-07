Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 80,589 Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 80,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Avaya by 1,801.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 3,191.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 82.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.
Avaya Trading Down 4.0 %
NYSE:AVYA opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $18.03.
About Avaya
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avaya (AVYA)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.