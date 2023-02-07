Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 80,589 Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 80,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Avaya by 1,801.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 3,191.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 82.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:AVYA opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.