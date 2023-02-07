Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Conduent were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 64.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 156,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 88.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 38,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,546,000 after buying an additional 1,099,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the first quarter worth about $1,007,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Conduent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

