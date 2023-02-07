Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $367,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,473.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

