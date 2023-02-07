Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $119,000 in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MGE Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,161,000 after acquiring an additional 191,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MGE Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,448,000 after acquiring an additional 133,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,265,000 after acquiring an additional 90,529 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MGE Energy by 2,818.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 75,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $4,452,000. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $86.27.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

MGEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Further Reading

