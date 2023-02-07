Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $135,000 in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the third quarter worth about $1,230,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 12.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 613,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 59.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,434,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 911,006 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGEN opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $780.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Agenus had a negative net margin of 249.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. The business had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 million. Research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGEN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

