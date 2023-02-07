Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $137,000 Investment in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 1.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4,526.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.68. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.06.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 69,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,821,740.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $974,002.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,223.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 69,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,821,740.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,660 shares of company stock worth $5,757,787. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Read More

