Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $138,000 Investment in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 1,416.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAC. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Shares of TAC opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $712.20 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.041 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

