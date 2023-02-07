Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $140,000 Investment in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 0.40. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.92.

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $2,686,131.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,800.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 169,610 shares of company stock worth $10,955,456 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Axonics in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

