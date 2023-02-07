Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $144,000 Investment in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,949,000 after purchasing an additional 589,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,466 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 53.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 136,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBIN opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.39.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 25.30%. Equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In other news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBIN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

