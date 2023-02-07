Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,127,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 958,082 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 957,438 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,142,000 after purchasing an additional 786,122 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 72.6% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 662,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 278,719 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 178.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,579,000 after buying an additional 269,262 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.01. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $565.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.63 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 124.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

