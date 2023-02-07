Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter worth $68,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 81.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seritage Growth Properties

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 120,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,517,821.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,079,538 shares in the company, valued at $190,002,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,839 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $70,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,654,797.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 120,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,517,821.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,079,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,002,178.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,258 shares of company stock worth $6,189,754. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 82.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.