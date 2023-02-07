Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 51.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 74,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $359,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $325,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $860,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lithium Americas Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $40.39.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)
