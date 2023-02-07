Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 51.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 74,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $359,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $325,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $860,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $40.39.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

