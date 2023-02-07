Greenspring Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,219.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 637 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Insiders own 11.44% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $144.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average of $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

