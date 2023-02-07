Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 259,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 115,602 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 483,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,192,000 after purchasing an additional 93,693 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 12,754.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 70,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,698,000 after acquiring an additional 61,566 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $98.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.78. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $115.21.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.