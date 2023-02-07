Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hub Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.96. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $104.67.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

