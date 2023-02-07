Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBG. UBS Group cut Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Hub Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $97.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.02. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $104.67.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Hub Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

