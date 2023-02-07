Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBG. UBS Group cut Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Hub Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.20.
Hub Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $97.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.02. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $104.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Hub Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
