Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,353 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE HPP opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPP. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

