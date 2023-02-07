ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) by 2,229.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 253,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,167 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 207,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 251,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

Shares of IBRX opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $7.85.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

